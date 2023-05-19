The City of Thorold’s Lock 7 Viewing Centre is opening for the season.

The City of Thorold’s popular Lock 7 Viewing Centre is opening on May 20 for the season.

The viewing centre, located at 50 Chapel Street S., will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. from May 20 to Oct. 8.

Situated along the Welland Canal at the top of the Niagara Escarpment, the viewing centre offers extraordinary views of the ships passing through Locks 4, 5, 6 and 7.

The centre is an ideal location for cyclists who are riding the Greater Niagara Circle Route to stop and take a break to watch the ships pass by.

The viewing centre is coach friendly and wheelchair accessible.