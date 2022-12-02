The Coca Cola Caravan is Heading to Niagara Falls

The Coca Cola Caravan is making a special stop at the 40th Annual Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights.

Santa Claus himself will be driving the caravan through the light display at Queen Victoria Park on Friday December the 9th and Saturday December the 10th from 6 to 8 PM.

The iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Truck will be on-site at the intersection of Murray Street and the Niagara Parkway.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in warm and waterproof layers for all types of weather.