The colours of the rainbow will be displayed on Niagara Falls tonight to celebrate Pride Month

Niagara Falls will be lit in colours of the rainbow tonight to celebrate Pride Month.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in rainbow colours for 30 minutes tonight at the top of each hour at 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00pm in celebration of Pride Month.

"Today’s date holds significance to the LGBTQ2S+ community as the anniversary of the Stonewall riots that took place on June 28, 1969 in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of New York City, with members of the gay community protesting a police raid at the Stonewall Inn. The events of this day are widely considered a watershed moment in the awareness and progress of gay rights, with the first gay rights marches taking place in major American cities one year later on the anniversary."