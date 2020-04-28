The curtain is closing on theatre shows across Ontario.
Stratford Festival has decided to put its entire 2020 season on hold.
Ticket holders will not be refunded, their tickets will be put into an account they can use next season.
Mirvish Productions is postponing the start of its season from September until next January.
So far the Shaw Festival has only decided to postpone the start of the season until June 30th.
The Niagara on the Lake theatre has announced it will be temporarily laying off 20 part-time and seasonal workers.
