The curve is 'bending': Canada's Chief Public Health Officer

Canada's chief public health officer says the overall curve is "bending" when it comes to the number of new COVID-19 infections being confirmed in Canada.

But Dr. Theresa Tam says the death rate is higher than expected because such a high proportion of outbreaks are in long term care centres.

Tam says models are now predicting between 1200, and 1600 deaths from COVID-19 by April 21st.

Last week the projections expected between 500 and 700 deaths this week, and Canada today has confirmed 1048 deaths.