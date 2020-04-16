The curve is 'bending': Canada's Chief Public Health Officer
Canada's chief public health officer says the overall curve is "bending" when it comes to the number of new COVID-19 infections being confirmed in Canada.
But Dr. Theresa Tam says the death rate is higher than expected because such a high proportion of outbreaks are in long term care centres.
Tam says models are now predicting between 1200, and 1600 deaths from COVID-19 by April 21st.
Last week the projections expected between 500 and 700 deaths this week, and Canada today has confirmed 1048 deaths.
