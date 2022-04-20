The Debt Clock Tour coming to Niagara Falls tomorrow

A different kind of sight to see in Niagara Falls tomorrow as the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s national Debt Clock tour makes a stop.

It will arrive in Niagara Falls to quote 'sound the alarm over runaway deficits and debt'.

The Federation's new Debt Clock is a huge digital counter mounted on the side of a moving truck that shows the federal government’s $1-trillion debt increasing in real time.

If you want to stop and have a look, it will be on Falls Ave, between Clifton Hill and Niagara Pkwy, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.