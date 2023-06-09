The Department of Justice formally lays charges against Trump

The Department of Justice is formally announcing charges against former President Donald Trump.

The charges are related to Trump's handling of classified documents.

The Department said the former President stored classified information including U.S. nuclear programs and defense and weapons capabilities.

It unsealed the federal indictment of Trump a day after he announced he would become the first former President to face federal charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith said the case will be tried in the Southern District of Florida. Trump is set to appear in court on Tuesday in Miami.