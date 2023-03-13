The Doobie Brothers coming to St. Catharines

Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers are coming to the Meridian Centre.

The band brings their 50th anniversary tour to St. Catharines on October 19th.

The tour features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on the road for the first time in over 25 years.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday and ranger from $69.50 to $125 plus fees.