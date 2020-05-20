The double bubble debate, when will the province let us expand our social circles?

One thing our listeners have been asking us, when will the province expand social circles and let us hang out in bigger groups, larger than five people?

Well the province's top doctor, David Williams says there may be news by the end of the week on allowing double bubbles, or two family get togethers.

Dr. Williams says they are talking to their scientists, modellers and experts and officials in other province's that have already expanded social circles, before making a decision.

He says there are still some areas of the province experiencing large numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Yesterday, Ontario reported a spike of 427 new cases