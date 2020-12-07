The end of the line for the Ikea catalogue

Say goodbye to the Ikea catalogue.

The Swedish furniture giant confirming today it'll stop printing its famed annual catalogue, ending a seven-decade tradition as customers moved to digital alternatives.

The catalogues offered a snapshot on contemporary living that made them intensely popular, with circulation reaching a peak in 2016, when 200 million copies in 32 different languages were distributed worldwide.

Ikea says fewer people were reading the printed catalogue as online shopping soared so they decided to "respectfully end the successful career of the Ikea Catalogue".

The last one to be printed was the 2021 version that shipped this summer.