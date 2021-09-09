The field is set for the 86th running of the Prince of Wales Stakes.

Eight horses will take part in the 2nd jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown on Tuesday, September 14.

Queen's Plate champ Safe Conduct will not take part.

Six others are coming off appearances at the Queen's Plate including H C Holiday who placed third.

Here is the lineup:

1. Avoman (7-2)

2. Tidal Forces (15-1)

3. Curlin's Catch (9-2)

4. Haddassah (12-1)

5. H C Holiday (5-2)

6. Ready At Dawn (30-1)

7. Harlan Estate (6-1)

8. Keep Grinding (3-1)

The $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes is scheduled for approximately 5:35 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Fort Erie Race Track is open to a limited number of spectators.

For more information, please visit forterieracing.com