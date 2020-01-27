The 'Fill the Pig, Feel Better' campaign kicks off across the region today.

For a second year, Pathstone Foundation and Meridian Credit Union are partnering to raise money in support of children's mental health.

This year features two new initiatives allowing residents to adopt a pig at any of the 17 Meridian Credit Union branches across Niagara.

Those who adopt a pig are encourages to fill it with donations and when it is full return it to any Meridian branch.

Members of our Niagara community will also become “Guest Artists” and paint up their pig to put at the cash register/counter at their place of business, including every store at the Pen Centre.

Residents can also donate online by following the link www.pathstonementalhealth.ca/fillthepig and donate to the organization's virtual pig.