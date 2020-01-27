The 'Fill the Pig, Feel Better' campaign kicks off across the region today.
For a second year, Pathstone Foundation and Meridian Credit Union are partnering to raise money in support of children's mental health.
This year features two new initiatives allowing residents to adopt a pig at any of the 17 Meridian Credit Union branches across Niagara.
Those who adopt a pig are encourages to fill it with donations and when it is full return it to any Meridian branch.
Members of our Niagara community will also become “Guest Artists” and paint up their pig to put at the cash register/counter at their place of business, including every store at the Pen Centre.
Residents can also donate online by following the link www.pathstonementalhealth.ca/fillthepig and donate to the organization's virtual pig.
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines