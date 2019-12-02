The food inspection agency cancels licences of 3 companies in meat recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has cancelled the licenses of three companies tied to a massive meat recall that ensnared nearly 900 beef and veal products, stopping the companies from slaughtering animals or preparing meat products ``effective immediately.''

The agency cancelled the Safe Food for Canadian licenses of Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd, as well as two others operating under St. Ann's Foods Inc.: Canadian Select Meats Inc. and The Beef Boutique Ltd., it said in a statement Monday.

The companies are no longer allowed to slaughter animals or prepare meat products, including for export and send to other provinces or territories.

``The decision was made after the agency identified during a food safety investigation that they had received false or misleading information from the licence holders concerning E. coli lab results,'' said the CFIA.

A spokesman for Ryding-Regency did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the publicly listed number for St. Ann's was not in service.

The CFIA launched its food safety investigation in September after it determined some products could be contaminated with E. coli.

For more information click here.