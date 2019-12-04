The Ford government goes under the microscope today

Provincial support for the horse racing industry will be among the topics included in the Auditor General's annual report to be released this morning.

The report will details 18 value for money audits Bonnie Lysyk's office conducted this year.

Lysyk also looked at the Ford governments plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the OLG, food and nutrition in long term care homes, jails and detention centres and court operations.

As for the climate change audit, it looked at whether the government used credible information, to come up with its emissions reduction plan and if those plans can actually achieve their targets.