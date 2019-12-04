The Ford government goes under the microscope today
Provincial support for the horse racing industry will be among the topics included in the Auditor General's annual report to be released this morning.
The report will details 18 value for money audits Bonnie Lysyk's office conducted this year.
Lysyk also looked at the Ford governments plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the OLG, food and nutrition in long term care homes, jails and detention centres and court operations.
As for the climate change audit, it looked at whether the government used credible information, to come up with its emissions reduction plan and if those plans can actually achieve their targets.
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 23, December 8 2019 - FULL SHOW
With special guests Dr. Jennifer Brant and the first half of our interview with Tanya Talaga Award winning journalist, and Author of Seven Fallen Feathers and of All Our Relations. Tune in next Sunday December the 15th to hear the second half.
