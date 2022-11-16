The Ford government looking to change Niagara's political process as part of 'strong mayor' powers

Ontario is extending further ``strong mayor'' powers to the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa, and is reviewing the role of regional governments as part of the government's push to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark introduced legislation today that would appoint ``facilitators'' to assess the regional governments in Niagara, Durham, Halton, Peel, Waterloo and York and the best mix of roles between upper-tier and lower-tier municipalities.

It would also reappoint the existing regional chairs in Niagara, Peel and York.

Niagara's Regional Chair is currently elected by regional council.

The NDP is criticizing the proposal saying it will bulldoze local decision-making so Doug Ford can wield more power – all the while making it easier for Ford’s developer friends to get rich paving over the Greenbelt.

The bill would also let the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa propose bylaws on provincial priorities - such as building more homes - and enable council to pass them if more than one-third of council members vote in favour.

Clark already has another housing bill before the legislature, which would in part freeze, reduce and exempt fees developers pay in order to spur building, but municipalities have expressed concerns that would leave them without enough funding to construct supporting infrastructure.

Ontario's fall economic update from earlier this week showed that the province has revised projections for new home construction downward, but Clark says he still believes the province can hit the 1.5 million target.

Meantime, Jim Bradley issued a statement today he affirms his steadfast commitment to the people of Niagara and his readiness to continue serving as Regional Chair.

"I also want to share my enthusiasm for working with the next term of Council and getting back to work in early December."

Here is his full statement:

"The Regional Municipality of Niagara, like all other municipalities across Ontario, are creatures of the province. As such, I fully respect the province’s authority over local governments and their ability to make decisions they feel are in the best interest of the people of Ontario.In regard to Minister Clark’s announcement that he is reappointing the Regional Chairs in Niagara, York and Peel, I can affirm my steadfast commitment to the people of Niagara and my readiness to continue serving as Regional Chair. I also want to share my enthusiasm for working with the next term of Council and getting back to work in early December. It goes without saying that there is a significant housing crisis across Ontario. I applaud the province for considering all options at their disposal to address this crisis, including exploration of expansion of so-called “strong mayor” powers. As Regional Chair, I look forward to working with the announced Provincial facilitators to find ways to better support our growing population while addressing the housing crisis. As I have said on multiple occasions, holding the Office of Regional Chair has been an honour and privilege that I do not take lightly. I will continue to execute the duties of this office to the best of my abilities as I serve the people and businesses of our region.”