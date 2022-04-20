iHeartRadio
The gas price roller coaster continues in Niagara a drop expected overnight

If you don't need to fill up today, you may want to wait until tomorrow when gas prices are expected to drop by 5 cents a litre in Niagara.

Gas Wizard is predicting a price drop to take effect tomorrow, bringing gas back to 179.9 for a litre of regular.

Some drivers are already reporting the price drop, however some stations are still selling gas for 185.4 this afternoon.

