The gas price roller coaster continues in Niagara a drop expected overnight
If you don't need to fill up today, you may want to wait until tomorrow when gas prices are expected to drop by 5 cents a litre in Niagara.
Gas Wizard is predicting a price drop to take effect tomorrow, bringing gas back to 179.9 for a litre of regular.
Some drivers are already reporting the price drop, however some stations are still selling gas for 185.4 this afternoon.
