The Glorious Sons books Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for 2022 concert
The Meridian Centre has announced its first live concert booked for the downtown St. Catharines site in over a year.
The Glorious Sons has announced a new tour which will kick off in December 2021, and is planning to stop in Niagara on Feb. 26, 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10am.
All tickets are $55 and must be purchased digitally.
