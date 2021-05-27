The Glorious Sons books Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for 2022 concert

The Meridian Centre has announced its first live concert booked for the downtown St. Catharines site in over a year.

The Glorious Sons has announced a new tour which will kick off in December 2021, and is planning to stop in Niagara on Feb. 26, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10am.

All tickets are $55 and must be purchased digitally.