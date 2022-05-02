The GO-VAXX Bus coming to Beamsville for four-day clinic
The GO-VAXX Bus is coming to the Lincoln Community Centre in Beamsville.
The clinic will take place in the parking lot to administer the Pfizer for 12+ (First, second, booster, and fourth) and Pediatric Pfizer 5-11 (first and second).
The fourth dose will be available to all clients that meet the criteria.
The four-day clinic will take place Friday May 6th - Monday May 9th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments are required and can be booked at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (bookings begin two days before the scheduled clinic) Walk-ins may be accommodated based on vaccine supply.
