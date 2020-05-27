iHeartRadio
The good times set to roll again in Las Vegas

Vegas

Sin City's casino's set to reopen next month.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says the casinos will be allowed to open their doors June 4th.

The governors says Nevada is ready to welcome visitors back to Last Vegas for a good time.

The casino's closed 10 weeks ago.
 

