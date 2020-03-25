The Hammer moves to help its frontline workers

The city of Hamilton is offering free child care to essential frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The city has partnered with three agencies who have providers who will watch children aged 12 months to 12 years in their homes to accomodate 12 hour shifts.

Eligible workers include those in the health care field, police, fire, paramedics, Public Health, long term care, public transit and correctional officers.

Spaces are limited but the city has streamlined the enrollment process to make access easier.