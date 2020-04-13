The head of Walmart says we're now in the 'hair colour' phase of panic buying.
CEO Doug McMillon says with people stuck at home, new shopping trends are emerging.
McMillon says at the beginning of the pandemic, customers were stocking up on hand sanitizers, soaps and disinfectants.
Week two that shifted to toilet paper.
Weeks three and four saw an increase in sales of spiral hams and yeast as more of us tried our hand at baking bread from scratch.
Week five the trend switched to hair products from clippers to dye.
Recent stats show sales of hair clippers have increased 166 percent and the sale of hair dye has seen a hike of 23 percent.
