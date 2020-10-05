iHeartRadio
The heavens will delight with a rare sight this Hallows Eve

The skies have a treat for everyone this Halloween.

We'll have a full moon on October 31st, the second one this month, known as a Blue Moon. 

 According to the Farmer's Almanac, a blue moon on Halloween happens only every 19 years so we won't see another one until 2039. 

 October's first full moon, known as a Harvest Moon, rose on October 1st.

