The 'Help Kids Shine' campaign hits its $250,000 goal

There are only a few days left to 'Help Kids Shine' in Niagara.

The month-long campaign raising money and awareness for the Niagara Children's Centre will wrap up tomorrow.

The $250,000 goal has been reached but the campign is not over yet.

All donations made by tomorrow will be matched thanks to O’Hara Trucking & Excavating (up to $25,000).

The annual campaign is supported by 610 CKTB, Move 105.7, and 97.7 HTZ FM.

The Centre, located near Brock University, serves children and youth up to age 19 with a wide range of special needs.

It provides services to over 5,700 children and their families per year, from all 12 of Niagara's municipalities.

The month-long event wraps up tomorrow at the Plasma Car Race at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls, as CKTB's Tom McConnell broadcasts live from the event.

You can donate online at helpkidsshine.ca, by phone at 905-688-3550 and in-person at 567 Glenridge Ave, St. Catharines.