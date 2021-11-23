The Holiday Trail returns to Balls Falls

The Niagara Penninsula Conservation Authority has once again set up a festive walk through Balls Falls Conservation Area.

The Holiday Trail opens Friday and takes visitors on an illuminated 1.5 km hike through the park.

The NPCA has also set up lights to give an evening glow to the lower falls.

There festivities this year include a children's craft area, vendors, and live music on weekends.

The Event runs from Nov.26 - Jan. 9, 2022.

Tickets can be booked on the NPCA website