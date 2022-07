The Hope Centre in Welland is calling for some help from the public.

The food bank says they have an extremely short supply of some items and are asking residents if they could drop off some donations.

They say that there is very little Mac & Cheese, Large Soups, Canned Fruit, and Toilet Paper on their shelves.

If you are able to donate you can drop the items off directly to The Hope Centre at 570 King Street in Welland.