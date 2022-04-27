The hunt is on for companies and investors to restore two historic power stations in Niagara Falls

Niagara Parks is looking for companies interested in redeveloping two historic power stations.

They have issued a Request for Qualifications for interested parties to submit their ideas to reimagine Toronto Power and Ontario Power Company Generating Stations.

Officials say they want to ensure the 'spectacular' buildings are preserved to create new iconic guest experiences for the global destination of Niagara Falls.

The RFQ process opens today and closes on June 24th.

Following the conclusion of the RFQ phase, qualified proponents will be invited to submit to the final phase, the Request for Proposals stage, which will begin in the fall of 2022 and close in 2023.

"Both sites hold extraordinary potential for redevelopment considering the sites’ established presence in the core tourism landscape of Niagara Parks and Niagara Falls, striking architectural features and unparalleled locations on the brink of the upper Niagara River and within the lower Niagara Gorge. The decommissioned power stations were transferred to the Niagara Parks Commission in 2007, followed by the former Canadian Niagara Power Company generating station in 2009, which has since been completely preserved and transformed into a multi-faceted new guest experience for Niagara Parks."

