The ice cream truck debate in Niagara Falls

Ice cream trucks are hard to find in Niagara Falls.

The city continues to ban the trucks carrying cold treats from operating on city streets and public property.

The issue came up last week at Niagara Falls Council after Councillor Carolynn Ioannoni brought forward a motion to allow the trucks to operate in the Honeymoon City.

"I've been on council close to 25 years, and they've never been allowed. You can have an ice cream truck if you rent or lease it on somebody's private business property. Council nor a BIA has any saying on that, but you can't have an ice cream truck that will drive through the neighbourhoods of Niagara Falls, so children can enjoy the same kind of nostalgia that we did when we were kids."

Ioannoni’s motion was defeated in a 6-3 vote, with some councillors saying allowing the trucks to operate would be unfair to businesses who are paying property taxes.

