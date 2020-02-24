The late Jean Vanier accused of sexual misconduct

The Halton Catholic District School Board is considering changing the names of one of its schools.

This after the charity, L'Arche International, announced its late founder, Jean Vanier was involved in quote``manipulative sexual relationships'' over the course of decades.

The group says an internal investigation found Vanier was involved in at least six inappropriate relationships between 1975 and 1990.

The Halton Board of Education Director Pat Daly says they'll be discussing the name change with the school community.