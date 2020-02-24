The late Jean Vanier accused of sexual misconduct
The Halton Catholic District School Board is considering changing the names of one of its schools.
This after the charity, L'Arche International, announced its late founder, Jean Vanier was involved in quote``manipulative sexual relationships'' over the course of decades.
The group says an internal investigation found Vanier was involved in at least six inappropriate relationships between 1975 and 1990.
The Halton Board of Education Director Pat Daly says they'll be discussing the name change with the school community.
-
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
-
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
-
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way