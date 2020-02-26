The latest on COVID -19



The coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, is continuing to spread in Europe.

Five countries have announced cases of the virus in people who had recently travelled to the Lombardy region of Italy, where a fast growing cluster of cases emerged last week.

Switzerland, Austria and Croatia all are reporting their first confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of infections continues to climb in South Korea and Iran.

Meantime, the International Olympic Committee says it has a three month window before it has to decide whether to cancel the summer games in Tokyo because of the virus.

If the games are cancelled, it would be only the fourth time in their history.

They were cancelled in 1916 due to World War I and in 1940 and '44 because of World War II.

