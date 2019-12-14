The Latest | Port Colborne woman killed in two vehicle collision

One woman is dead and six other people injured after a two-vehicle crash in Port Colborne

It happened around 2:00 a.m. on Highway 3 and Miller Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the 33-year-old woman was ejected from an a taxi van with five occupants.

There were two occupants in an SUV.

Six people were taken to hospital with minor to non-life threatening injuries.

Schmidt says it was dark at the time of crash and roads were wet

The collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

As of noon, Schmidt says the area is still closed to traffic for repairs after one of the vehicles struck a hydro pole and took wires down.