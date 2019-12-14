The Latest | Port Colborne woman killed in two vehicle collision
One woman is dead and six other people injured after a two-vehicle crash in Port Colborne
It happened around 2:00 a.m. on Highway 3 and Miller Road.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the 33-year-old woman was ejected from an a taxi van with five occupants.
There were two occupants in an SUV.
Six people were taken to hospital with minor to non-life threatening injuries.
Schmidt says it was dark at the time of crash and roads were wet
The collision reconstruction unit is investigating.
As of noon, Schmidt says the area is still closed to traffic for repairs after one of the vehicles struck a hydro pole and took wires down.
-
Daughter with Special Needs In Home Two Hours Away
Matt Holmes Speaks with Laurie Didyk and Chris Mindorff from Grimsby regarding their special needs daughter moved to a home two hours away
-
Budget Night St. Catharines Council/Future of Garden City Golf Course
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. CatharInes City Councilor Merritton Ward Greg Miller regarding budget night at St. Catharines council and future of Garden City Golf course
-
Burgoyne Bridge Barriers To Be Installed By April
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp regarding the Burgoyne Bridge barriers being installed by April 2020