The masks are on the way

The much needed masks for our health care workers, made by Minnesota manufacturer 3-M, are being shipped to Canada after the company reached an agreement with the White House.

President Trump invoked the Defence Production Act to keep the company from shipping N 95 respirator masks anywhere outside the U.S.

But the company pushed back citing the humanitarian ramifications.

Premier Ford announced a shipment of about half a million masks that had been held up at the border, was expected to arrive late yesterday.

But he says even with the shipment Ontario could be out of the masks in less than two weeks.

He adds while domestic production is ramping up, the made in Canada supplies wont be avaialble for several weeks.