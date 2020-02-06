iHeartRadio
The Mayor of St. Catharines to give State of City speech

The Mayor of St. Catharines is expected to deliver a message full of local pride during his State of the City Address.

Around 500 people will be at Ridley College this afternoon at 4:30 for Walter Sendzik's annual address sponsored by the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

Last month, the mayor encouraged residents to send in photos and messages focused on this year's theme 'pride.'

