The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a 29-year-old Niagara man continues

The parents of a missing St. Catharines man continue to ask for help finding their son as the one-year anniversary of his disappearance approaches.

It was back on March 17th of last year (2022), 29-year-old Nicholas Adamson disappeared after a night out with friends in downtown Thorold.

Adamson was outside the Moose and Goose bar in Thorold at 11 p.m. when he was denied re-entry by bar staff.

His family says he then called them a few times for a ride home, but said he was near the Boxing Club on Niagara Street, but he sounded confused.

His mother, Jennifer Adamson, searched for him, but there was no sign of him.

She says the last time she talked to him was 1:58 a.m. on March 18th.

He was reported missing to Niagara Regional Police a few days later.

Adamson says her son was a homebody and it was unusual for him to go out.

She doesn't believe her son took his life by suicide, or tripped and fell, as he would have been found by now.

"I have extensively looked at his google searches and nothing is alarming. I've looked through his room, there's no indication to me that he would have taken his life."

Adamson's case is now highlighted on the website, Pleasebringmehome.com.

Anyone with information is asked by police call 905-688-4111 ext. 1009011. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

NRP: Last image of Adamson outside Moose and Goose