The Nature Conservancy talks turkey!
The Nature Conservancy of Canada providing us with some tantalizing tidbits of information about that bird you are about to sit down and eat this Thanskgiving.
The Conservancy says wild turkeys were once extinct in Ontario as a result of habitat loss and over hunting and were successfully reintroduced in 1984.
Did you know the humble turkey can in fact fly, at night it flies up into trees to roost.
An adult bird can have more than 6,000 feathers and can run at speeds of up to 19 km/h.
And wild turkey droppings can reveal the birds gender and age.
Female droppings are spiral shaped, while male droppings are J-shaped.
The larger the diameter, the older the bird.
