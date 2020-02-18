iHeartRadio
The new Niagara College Greenhouse cat's name is...

CKTB - News - Scout

Niagara College has unveiled the name of their new Greenhouse Nursery cat.

After more than 1,800 submission, they've settled on the name Scout for the orange tabby.

Scout has big paws to fill, as NC's former cat Basil was loved by students and staff for 16 years.

Basil was introduced to the greenhouse in 2003 as a way of pest control.

He passed away on July 3rd 2019. 

You can follow the adventures of Scout the cat on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/scout_thenccat/

