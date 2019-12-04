The NRP's Festive RIDE Campaign is underway
Two drivers have had their licenses suspended as Niagara Regional Police begin their Festive RIDE Campaign.
Officers set up two RIDE check points in St. Catharines last night, stopping 1,100 vehicles.
The three day suspensions come after two drivers provided breath samples in the warning range.
Meanwhile 20 tickets were handed out for several other offences including distracted driving.
