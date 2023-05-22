The Ontario government encouraging people to avoid tick bites this summer

As temperatures start to climb, the Ontario government is encouraging people across the province to take precautions to prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses when enjoying the outdoors.

Lyme disease is a potentially serious infection that comes from being bitten by an infected blacklegged tick, commonly known as a deer tick.

You can protect yourself from tick bites by wearing light-coloured clothing, long-sleeved shirts, long pants tucked into your socks, and closed-toed shoes, and using an insect repellent with DEET or icaridin in it.

Always check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks after being outdoors.

“We are seeing an increase in cases of Lyme and other diseases transmitted by ticks in line with other jurisdictions,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Simple, precautionary measures can reduce the risk of getting bitten by a tick. This includes being vigilant in wooded or grassy areas, even in your backyard, and doing routine tick checks after enjoying the outdoors.”

When a tick is found, it should be removed immediately using fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your skin as possible.

Wash the area with soap and water and then disinfect the area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or an iodine swab.

If you have any health concerns after a tick bite, consult a health care provider as soon as possible.