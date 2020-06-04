The premier hints some restaurant patios may be allowed to open

There may be a glimmer of hope for restaurant owners.

Yesterday, Premier Ford was asked if the province will soon allow restaurant patios to open, at least on a regional basis.

The Premier replied "we had a real good conversation with caucus and cabinet, and I know a lot of people in the rural areas want that.

Ford adding that's on the health table right now and they will make those decisions within the week.

Meantime, in Toronto, Mayor John Tory has announced ice cream and food trucks can begin operating again.

