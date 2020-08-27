The Smithville Christmas parade is cancelled

A West Niagara Christmas tradition has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The annual Smithville Christmas parade has been cancelled.

West Lincoln councillor William Reilly says the organizing committee looked at current regional and provincial health and safety requirements then asked themselves some important questions; are those guidelines going to get stricter if there is an uptick in cases this fall and what are the chances the parade would be cancelled anyway?

He says they also realized keeping parade goers safely distanced might also prove challenging because it would require extra volunteers.

Reilly adds the committee will be announcing an alternative plan or event to help promote holiday cheer.

That news will be posted via the committee's official Facebook page within the next couple of weeks or so.

The Smithville parade is the first of Niagara's festive holiday events to be cancelled this year.