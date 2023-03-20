The St. Catharines hospital has been open for a decade

The 'new' hospital in St. Catharines is not so new anymore, as the site celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The closing of the St. Catharines General Hospital and official opening of the St. Catharines Site took place March 24, 2013.

Niagara Health says the opening of the hospital meant Niagara residents wouldn’t have to travel out of region for a number of treatments, including cancer treatments.

“It has always been very clear to me what the SCS has meant to everyone across the region,” says Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO. “A hospital is about so much more than physical buildings. It’s about the people delivering care inside those walls, the programs they facilitate and the patients our teams provide compassionate care for.”

Over the next four days, Niagara Health will be sharing stories on their blog and social media channels highlighting patient stories that illustrate how care improved as a result of the hospital's opening.

Highlights will include the Women, Babies and Children’s Unit, Mental Health and Addictions, Cardiology and Cancer Care.