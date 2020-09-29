The St. Catharines Polish Society is hoping to put a smile on your face this Thanskgiving
This will definitely be a very different Thanksgiving celebration in light of the pandemic, but what will help make it better is some comfort food.
The Canadian Polish Society will be holding a food sale for the holiday in the club parking lot on Facer Street, Sunday October 4th, from 11 am to 2 pm.
It will be a pre-order event along with drive up opportunities.
Pre-orders can be placed at www.cpsfacer.ca or you may leave a telephone request at 905-937-1413.
Orders can be prepaid by debit, credit card or cash sales at time of pickup.
The menu items are served hot and/or frozen and include:
Pierogis - meat, sauerkraut, or potato and cheese
Cabbage rolls
Meat on a stick
Schnitzel (pork cutlet)
Sauerkraut