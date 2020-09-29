The St. Catharines Polish Society is hoping to put a smile on your face this Thanskgiving

This will definitely be a very different Thanksgiving celebration in light of the pandemic, but what will help make it better is some comfort food.

The Canadian Polish Society will be holding a food sale for the holiday in the club parking lot on Facer Street, Sunday October 4th, from 11 am to 2 pm.

It will be a pre-order event along with drive up opportunities.

Pre-orders can be placed at www.cpsfacer.ca or you may leave a telephone request at 905-937-1413.

Orders can be prepaid by debit, credit card or cash sales at time of pickup.

The menu items are served hot and/or frozen and include:

Pierogis - meat, sauerkraut, or potato and cheese

Cabbage rolls

Meat on a stick

Schnitzel (pork cutlet)

Sauerkraut

