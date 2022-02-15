The state of five waterfront staircases in St. Catharines in the spotlight

The state of staircases on the waterfront in St. Catharines was front and centre at city council last night.

Council members voted against a recommendation to remove three staircases in Port Dalhousie leading to Lake Ontario, and will instead spend $200,000 to replace one set at Masefield Ave and repair others.

Mayor Walter Sendzik tells CKTB this is the first discussion he's ever had regarding the five steel staircases, which are further down from Lakeside Park.

"Council has decided to keep the stairs in a rehabilitated condition and that condition will take place over the next two summers in terms of getting these stairs more usable for the public."

"Looking long-term we want to have more of a community consultation about what does water access look like, and how can we financially invest in water access and ensure it is safe."

The five staircases will now be closed during the winter months for safety reasons.

Staff will now look at what needs to be done to ensure the staircases are safe.

Mayor Sendzik says work will begin in the spring.

