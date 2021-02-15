The storm is still coming Niagara, with up to 35 cm on the way

The storm is still coming.....

A Winter Storm Warning continues for Niagara with up to 35 cm of snow on the way.

So far we have only seen light Lake Effect flurries, but that will change over to heavy and blowing snow tonight.

15 to 25 cm expected to fall tonight and overnight.

Flurries continuing, with a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Another 5 - 10 cm expected to fall by the afternoon.

Environment Canada says "very poor visibility in blowing snow especially from midnight to Tuesday afternoon."

Even higher amounts of snow may be possible, up to 40 centimetres, in some locations due to extra moisture coming off Lake Ontario.

Locally higher amounts may also occur on the higher elevations of the escarpment.

"Travel will be extremely hazardous until the snow moves east of the region on Tuesday morning. Local blowing snow may persist until Tuesday afternoon. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas." Environment Canada

