The Thorold Blackhawks will call Port Colborne home this year

The Thorold Blackhawks won't be calling the city home this year.

Owner, General Manager, and Coach Scott Barnes says the team will play its home games out of Port Colborne's Vale Centre as renovations continue at Thorold's Frank Doherty Arena.

He says with the uncertainty of a completion date for the work being done at the arena, and after dealing with two years of COVID issues, the players need a stable home for the season.

"The City of Thorold helped immensely through this process in an attempt to find alternative solutions but we felt the need to secure stability for the season. We are still the Thorold Blackhawks playing out of Port Colborne and we hope to return to Thorold better than ever for the 2023-24 season. We hope to see all you Hawk fans out this year cheering us on."

In February of this year, Thorold approved a $1-million contract to complete renovations for needed upgrades at the Frank Doherty Arena.

The upgrades are on track to be completed in September.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Thorold Blackhawks chose to play in Port Colborne this season,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini.

“Staff worked closely with the Thorold Blackhawks to accommodate their scheduling needs. Alternate arrangements for practices, league games and a storage locker were secured at Canada Games Park Facility until the new ice plant at Doherty Arena was completed.”