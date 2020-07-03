The Toronto Blue Jays are coming home
The Blue Jays are coming back home for training camp in preparation for the upcoming baseball season.
Players and club personnel are currently completing intake screening in Dunedin, Florida, where they will board private charter flights to Toronto this weekend.
Only those that test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to travel.
Under the government's approval, the Jays have created a cohort quarantine environment at the Rogers Centre and the adjoining hotel for the team and staff.
The Jays have also established comprehensive health and safety protocols, including mandatory COVID-19 testing for the team and staff every other day.
