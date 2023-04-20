The Town of Fort Erie purchases property for natural heritage preservation

The Town of Fort Erie is buying some land for a natural heritage preservation.

The town is agreeing to purchase over 158 acres of vacant land on Prospect Point Road North.

The property is next to Shagbark Nature Park, and will be protected and maintained through an agreement between the Town of Fort Erie and Bert Miller Nature Club.

Shagbark Trail will be soon be integrated into the land.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says, "Our ongoing partnership with The Bert Miller Nature Club will allow this large wooded area, full of important tree species, vegetation, and wildlife, to be seamlessly integrated into the ecosystem of Shagbark Nature Park."

The long-term vision is to preserve and maintain the existing maple-beech forest and rehabilitate the surrounding lands.