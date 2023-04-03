The Town of Lincoln is hosting a Job Fair tonight
The Town of Lincoln is hosting a Job Fair tonight.
The event, being hosted by the Town's Economic Development department, will be held at Great Lakes Christian High School between 6-9 p.m.
The goal of the job fair is to connect as many employers with job seekers.
The #LincolnON Job Fair is one week away! Be prepared to interview with local businesses, resume in hand.— Town of Lincoln (@TownofLincolnON) March 27, 2023
📅 Mon Apr 3
🕕 6 to 9 p.m.
🏨 Great Lakes Christian High School
✔️ Full-time and part-time job opportunities in multiple sectors
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/aJmQFAzg6P pic.twitter.com/HTXNvFi7mQ