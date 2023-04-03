iHeartRadio
The Town of Lincoln is hosting a Job Fair tonight


lincoln job fair

The Town of Lincoln is hosting a Job Fair tonight.

The event, being hosted by the Town's Economic Development department, will be held at Great Lakes Christian High School between 6-9 p.m.

The goal of the job fair is to connect as many employers with job seekers.

Click here to find out more.

 

