The Tragically Hip suing Mill Street over '100th Meridian' lager
A titan of Canadian music is suing a Toronto brewery for copyright infringement.
The Tragically Hip have filed a suit against Mill Street Brewery, alleging their '100th Meridian' lager is trying to "...ride on the coat tails of one of the most beloved bands in Canadian music history by marketing its beer with reference to The Tragically Hip and one of its many quintessentially Canadian chart-topping tracks."
At the Hundredth Meridian is a well-known song featured on the band's 1992 album 'Fully Completely.'
The legal filings also accuse Mill Street of deliberately amplifying those efforts during The Tragically Hip's final tour when Gord Downie was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lawyer on zoom assures judge he is in fact “not a cat”. Louisiana woman uses Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray, ends up in hospital. Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 4, granted full parole.
-
Wainfleet Mayor on Gen. Hillier and the vaccine rolloutKevin Gibson Mayor of Wainfleet on his take on his meeting with Gen. Hillier on the vaccine rollout
-
view from the drive thru - hacker attempted to poison water supply of florida cityview from the drive thru - hacker attempted to poison water supply of florida city