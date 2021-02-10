The Tragically Hip suing Mill Street over '100th Meridian' lager

A titan of Canadian music is suing a Toronto brewery for copyright infringement.

The Tragically Hip have filed a suit against Mill Street Brewery, alleging their '100th Meridian' lager is trying to "...ride on the coat tails of one of the most beloved bands in Canadian music history by marketing its beer with reference to The Tragically Hip and one of its many quintessentially Canadian chart-topping tracks."

At the Hundredth Meridian is a well-known song featured on the band's 1992 album 'Fully Completely.'

The legal filings also accuse Mill Street of deliberately amplifying those efforts during The Tragically Hip's final tour when Gord Downie was diagnosed with terminal cancer.