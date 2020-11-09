The Twitterverse can't get enough of Trump campaign media conference

It is still a mystery, why the Trump campaign team held a media conference in front of a Philadelphia landscaping company?

Trump was at his golf club in Virginia Saturday when news of Biden’s victory began to spread.

He later sent out a series of tweets questioning the integrity of the election before announcing a “big press conference” at the Four Seasons.

Many assumed the media conference would take place at a hotel, but the president quickly deleted his tweet and issued a correction noting the conference was scheduled outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

The event was headlined by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani who failed to explain the odd locale in a strip mall, next to an adult shop and a crematorium.