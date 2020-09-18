The World Junior Hockey Championship to be held in Alberta
Edmonton will once again be used as a bubble city to host a major hockey tournament.
The upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship will be played at Rogers Place where the Stanley Cup playoffs are being held.
Just like the N-H-L postseason, there will be no fans in attendance.
Organizers say play could begin before Boxing Day and finish January 5th.
The tournament was originally supposed to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer but those two cities will now host the event in 2022 with the hopes fans will be allowed in the stands.
